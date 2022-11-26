THERE’S a place to come have a cup of tea, some soup and a chat, all for free, as the winter draws in.

A warm space has been opened at the parish hall next to St David and St Patrick Church on Dew Street, Haverfordwest.

The space offers food, a warm drink, board games and books as well as good company every Thursday.

This reporter went and sampled some cawl made by 90-year-old Non Jenkins while having a chat with volunteer Frank Shortt about the space.

Frank, who is president of charitable organisation St Vincent de Paul, said they have finally got the space up and running again after Covid, and, while it was a bit slow in terms of footfall at the moment, he was confident it would pick up.

“Instead of sitting watching tv on your own come in for a chat and some food,” said Frank while we spoke between sips of steaming coffee.

The space offers refuge from the cold and the heating bills this winter (Image: Western Telegraph)

Frank Shortt (left) invited anyone to come along (Image: Western Telegraph)

Also at the space enjoying a bowl of cawl and a cup of tea was county councillor Mr Tim Evans who delighted in being in such warm company.

“It’s brilliant to have it back,” said Cllr Evans. “It’s just fantastic that these people give their time for the community. Why sit at home by yourself when you can come here and have a nice chat.”

The space can be found at the parish hall next to St David and St Patrick Church on Dew Street (Image: Western Telegraph)

Funded with the help of Pembrokeshire County Council and the Welsh Government, and run by volunteers, the warm space will be open every Thursday from 10am to 4pm, with anyone welcome.

This reporter went and sampled some cawl made by 90-year-old Non Jenkins while visiting (Image: Western Telegraph)

Frank went on to thank Chris Chaulker, Mike Evans, Chris Evans, Anne Puffett, Dominic Bellili, and St Vincent de Paul regional manager Gustavo Vas Falcoa for helping get it all reopened.