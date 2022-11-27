“STOP asking awkward questions.”

Those were the words of a councillor during the latest update on a community garden project which is in the process of being set up in Haverfordwest.

Councillor Shane Pearce let his views be known on the project in no uncertain terms at a full council meeting held on Thursday, November 24.

Cllr Pearce made it clear to the council his thoughts on how the project - funded after Haverfordwest won £50,000 of lottery funding – had gone so far.

Cllr Pearce was appalled at how he felt the project had been constantly undermined by - amongst other things - unnecessary questions.

He said Haverfordwest’s Community Garden was a great way to show the people of the town that the embattled Haverfordwest Town Council could, for once, come together and produce for the town’s people.

“Stop asking awkward questions,” said Cllr Pearce at the meeting.

“It just seems there are people in this council who want to put the brakes on things. There are little nit-picking points happening that should not be happening.

“We need to start working together and get it delivered. If we do not get this garden done, let’s not bother the National Lottery for money ever again.”

The shed was installed at the start of November at the community garden on Cambrian Place, Haverfordwest, on the site of a former gas works (Image: Western Telegraph)

It’s been a long and arduous process to get the project up and running, with the funding won in March and given a deadline of having the garden built by March 2023 – so far a shed has been installed.

However the garden project could have been thrown out altogether when a motion was called at an extraordinary meeting on October 2, calling for the whole project to be scrapped.

That day the garden survived, with seven councillors voting to carry on with the project, while five councillors wanted it scrapped.

One of the councillors against was deputy mayor Jill Owen – deputising as chair of the meeting due to mayor Alan Buckfield being unable to attend. She said the garden is coming and it was time to get it done.

“I was against this project,” admitted Cllr Owens, “but at the end of the day it is coming and now we need to focus on the goal.”

Haverfordwest Town Council have not always seen eye-to-eye over the community garden project (Image: Western Telegraph)

Cllr Rhys Evans, of the Priory Ward, pointed out that the land for the community garden is merely being rented – for a period of five years, with a no-dig clause attached – meaning nothing can be planted into the ground.

Cllr Evans said there are stipulations the council had to follow but thought the whole project was a great opportunity for Haverfordwest.

“I do think, as a council this is ideal to show the townspeople we can work together and deliver some positive change,” said Cllr Evans.

Cllr Pearce finished by urging the council to stick together and move forward.

“The point I am trying to make here is this council needs to start working proactively.”

Are you for or against Haverfordwest’s proposed community garden? Let us know in comments, or at the Western Telegraph Facebook page.