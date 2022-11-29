THE stakes have been upped in the race to build Haverfordwest’s community garden.

The garden, which is being built off the back of £50,000 of lottery funding won by Haverfordwest Town Council, has a deadline of March next year to be built – with so far a shed having been constructed on the site along the town’s Cambrian Place.

There are plans for a polytunnel, raised beds, a pond and a wild meadow area if the project is completed.

However, the project took a surprise turn at Haverfordwest’s latest full council meeting, held on November 24, with Cllr Martin Lewis, of Priory Ward calling for less discussions in full meetings, and for the project and the entire £50,000 pot to be managed and spent by the management, estate and strategy committee of the council.

This means the ‘MES committee’ will see the project through to its completion.

Councillors on the committee include Cllr P Johnson (committee chairman), Cllr R Blacklaw-Jones, Cllr A Buckfield, Cllr A Griffiths, Cllr G Roberts (vice chairman), Cllr B Simister, and Cllr T Moses.

Cllr Lewis convinced the council to give MES plenary powers to deliver the project, saying, “time is of the essence we are not going to deliver it if we sit here going over quotes.”

The community garden to be built at Cambrian Place, Haverfordwest on the site of a former gas works (Image: Western Telegraph)

The vote came as it was revealed there was an error in a quote for raised beds – which was already voted through.

Town Clark Juliet Raymond explained that the 20 raised beds originally quoted at £8,667 was in fact going to cost £10,403 – the original figure hadn’t included VAT.

Ms Raymond asked the council to accept the updated quote because it had already been voted through and the council could not go back on it.

