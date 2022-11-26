Father Christmas battled against the elements to make his festive visit to Tenby this afternoo, Saturday November 26.
The adverse weather forecast forced the cancellation of his arrival by lifeboat and triumphant 'blue light' parade into the centre of Tenby, as well as all the entertainment planned by the town's Christmas Festivities committee and local organisations.
But Santa still decided to brave the storm and hitched a ride aboard a fire engine to make his entrance into Tudor Square.
Despite the weather, there was a warm welcome awaiting from children and parents.
He was joined by the mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall; her consort, Cllr Laurence Blackhall, and civic mace-bearers.
After the switching on of the Christmas tree in the grounds of St Mary's Church, the festive party headed for the De Valence Pavilion where Santa met young visitors in his grotto.
