Pembroke Castle's Christmas market is very much back in business today, Sunday November 27 after yesterday's bad weather forced its cancellation.

The market made a long-awaited return this year after a two-year break and was officially opened on Friday November 25, by the mayor of Pembroke, Councillor Dennis Evans, ahead of the arrival of Santa who abseiled down the Castle keep.

Having battled against the elements to set up the market - which features 80 stalls in a marquee and around the castle grounds - the decision was then taken to close it yesterday, Saturday, because of the forecast high winds.

But fortunately the weather appears to have taken a turn for the better, and the market will open its doors today at 9am.

The event, featuring around 80 stalls in a marquee and the castle grounds, as well as entertainment, will be open until 6pm.

Santa's Grotto will be open from 9:30am till 5pm, at a cost of £3 per child.

Entrance to the market is free of charge.

READ MORE