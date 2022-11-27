MUSEUMS and sports grounds are among the venues being targeted for new anti-racism training, the Welsh Government announced today, Sunday.

The government will spend £4.5 million over the next three years to make cultural, heritage and sporting sites more inclusive and reflective of the history and contribution of black, Asian and minority-ethnic (BAME) people.

Some 22 organisations nationwide, including Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Monmouthshire council's MonLife Heritage group, will each receive a share of around £2.8 million for new projects.

The initiative is part of the government's Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan, and deputy minister for arts and sport Dawn Bowden said it would "deliver meaningful change".

She added: “Our national and local museums, galleries, libraries, theatres, and sporting venues need to be inclusive of black, Asian and minority-ethnic people and places. Our culture, heritage and sports services must be culturally competent and reflective of the history and contribution made by black, Asian and minority-ethnic people to Welsh society.

“I am committed to delivering the goals and actions in the Anti-racist Wales Action Plan and the Programme for Government commitments within my portfolio. I look forward to our continued progress as we deliver meaningful change with and for black, Asian and minority-ethnic people across Wales.”

The deputy minister recently visited Monlife Heritage in Abergavenny to hear how they will use the new funding.

MonLife Heritage has received funding to improve interpretation of collections so they honestly tell their complex stories, better representing their links to slavery, colonisation and empire and respect their impact on communities past and present

Cllr Sara Burch, Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member for inclusive and active communities, said: "We are proud to be part of the Welsh Government’s Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan. Ensuring that our heritage collections are truly representative and reflective of our diverse community is very important.

“We are determined that all Monmouthshire’s places of culture, arts and sport should be inclusive places and reflect the tremendous contribution of black, Asian and minority-ethnic members of the community. We are grateful for Welsh Government funding that will enable MonLife Heritage in Abergavenny Museum and Chepstow Museum to continue this work.”