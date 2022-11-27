A village’s parking issues and its need for affordable homes are not being addressed by proposals to site a 24-home development in its centre, says its county councillor.

As the Western Telegraph recently reported, plans are in the pipeline for 18 apartments, six town houses and a 445 square foot commercial outlet on the abandoned piece of ground off Milford Street, which the potential developers described as an ‘eyesore’.

Saundersfoot South county councillor Chris Williams has criticised the proposals as ‘totally out of keeping with the heart of the village’.

The design of the proposed development is 'overpowering', said Cllr Williams. (Image: Ventura Properties (Saundersfoot))

“Saundersfoot has a big issue with parking and this will seriously add to these problems,” he said.

“The piece of land usually has more than 10 cars parked on it every day by nearby residents and staff from neighbouring businesses.

“If the pre-planning consultation is followed through and that amount of homes are built, it is going to generate another 40-plus vehicles, and yet there are only 11 allocated parking spaces.

“My argument is that those extra cars are still going to have to go somewhere and parking is at a premium in Saundersfoot as it is.

Car parkig problems in the village would be exacerbated if this development took place, said Cllr Williams. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“The owners of the proposed development would need to buy season tickets for local car parks and that would have a massive impact on availability.

“I just don’t see how the application can be allowed without enough car parking spaces - it all goes against the grain.

“Lack of parking is going to have a huge impact on the businesses in Saundersfoot, if car parks are full people driving in from outside the village will just go elsewhere.”

Councillor Williams is also alarmed at the ‘overpowering’ scale and design of the proposed development for the only remaining site in the heart of Saundersfoot.

The view of the proposed development at the top end of Milford Street. (Image: Ventura Properties (Saundersfoot))

He commented: “There are far more appealing traditional designs which could be replicated, such as the style of the Argosy restaurant next door and the new properties on Milford Terrace.”

The lack of affordable housing in the proposal is another major concern, said Councillor Williams.

“We have people with family history in Saundersfoot who currently can’t afford to live here, and many older people downsizing and having to move out of the village to developments such as Paxton Court in Tenby.

“We have to think more of the local people and their feelings and needs.”

A pre-planning consultation for the development has been carried out, and plans are being awaited by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

As a member of the PCNPA, Councillor Williams has already declared an prejudicial interest in the development, which means that he will take part in the planning process as the local county councillor so can speak, but not vote, on the application.