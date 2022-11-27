THE banks of the Cleddau were packed as Haverfordwest celebrated the turning on of its Christmas lights.

Hundreds of townspeople came to the Riverside to watch as a glorious firework display was launched from Haverfordwest's iconic castle.

There were concerns about the rain, however the weather Gods were kind, giving a break in the deluge we have been suffering so families could come walk along Riverside and visit some of the shops that were open until 7pm.

Western Telegraph: Families enjoyed the evening with Riverside packedFamilies enjoyed the evening with Riverside packed (Image: Western Telegraph)

The lights were switched on by the mayor of Haverfordwest Alan Buckfield along with Santa Claus himself - who wished everyone a happy Christmas.

Before that Preseli Pete, the Bluestone Boys, FF Dancers, and Alex and Jasmin Duo all entertained the crowds with Christmas songs on a Christmassy themed stage.

Western Telegraph: It was the first time the event had been held in four yearsIt was the first time the event had been held in four years (Image: Western Telegraph)

Western Telegraph: The town has been lit up with festive lightsThe town has been lit up with festive lights (Image: Western Telegraph)

Then the countdown began running from ten to one before a fantastical display of fireworks, lasting three minutes, was launched over Haverfordwest castle.

Western Telegraph: A fantastic firework displaying lasting three minutes was launched over Haverfordwest CastleA fantastic firework displaying lasting three minutes was launched over Haverfordwest Castle (Image: Western Telegraph)

There was also a 21-foot Christmas tree, as well as High Street, Bridge Street and Quay Street all lit up with spectacular Christmas decorations.

Western Telegraph: Santa dropped into townSanta dropped into town (Image: Western Telegraph)

Riverside manager Nigel Stopher was delighted to see so many people out to watch the switch on - which hasn't happened for four years in public due primarily to Covid.

Western Telegraph: Shops were open until 7pm for familiesShops were open until 7pm for families (Image: Western Telegraph)

Western Telegraph: There were stalls set up and everyone seemed to have a great timeThere were stalls set up and everyone seemed to have a great time (Image: Western Telegraph)

Mr Stopher thanked everyone for their attendance and wished festive-goers a happy Christmas, inviting them to shop at the Riverside shopping center throughout the festive period.

See more videos of Haverfordwest's Christmas lights switch on at our TikTok and Instagram pages.