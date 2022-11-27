THE banks of the Cleddau were packed as Haverfordwest celebrated the turning on of its Christmas lights.

Hundreds of townspeople came to the Riverside to watch as a glorious firework display was launched from Haverfordwest's iconic castle.

There were concerns about the rain, however the weather Gods were kind, giving a break in the deluge we have been suffering so families could come walk along Riverside and visit some of the shops that were open until 7pm.

Families enjoyed the evening with Riverside packed (Image: Western Telegraph)

The lights were switched on by the mayor of Haverfordwest Alan Buckfield along with Santa Claus himself - who wished everyone a happy Christmas.

Before that Preseli Pete, the Bluestone Boys, FF Dancers, and Alex and Jasmin Duo all entertained the crowds with Christmas songs on a Christmassy themed stage.

It was the first time the event had been held in four years (Image: Western Telegraph)

The town has been lit up with festive lights (Image: Western Telegraph)

Then the countdown began running from ten to one before a fantastical display of fireworks, lasting three minutes, was launched over Haverfordwest castle.

A fantastic firework displaying lasting three minutes was launched over Haverfordwest Castle (Image: Western Telegraph)

There was also a 21-foot Christmas tree, as well as High Street, Bridge Street and Quay Street all lit up with spectacular Christmas decorations.

Santa dropped into town (Image: Western Telegraph)

Riverside manager Nigel Stopher was delighted to see so many people out to watch the switch on - which hasn't happened for four years in public due primarily to Covid.

Shops were open until 7pm for families (Image: Western Telegraph)

There were stalls set up and everyone seemed to have a great time (Image: Western Telegraph)

Mr Stopher thanked everyone for their attendance and wished festive-goers a happy Christmas, inviting them to shop at the Riverside shopping center throughout the festive period.

See more videos of Haverfordwest's Christmas lights switch on at our TikTok and Instagram pages.