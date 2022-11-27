THE banks of the Cleddau were packed as Haverfordwest celebrated the turning on of its Christmas lights.
Hundreds of townspeople came to the Riverside to watch as a glorious firework display was launched from Haverfordwest's iconic castle.
There were concerns about the rain, however the weather Gods were kind, giving a break in the deluge we have been suffering so families could come walk along Riverside and visit some of the shops that were open until 7pm.
The lights were switched on by the mayor of Haverfordwest Alan Buckfield along with Santa Claus himself - who wished everyone a happy Christmas.
Before that Preseli Pete, the Bluestone Boys, FF Dancers, and Alex and Jasmin Duo all entertained the crowds with Christmas songs on a Christmassy themed stage.
Then the countdown began running from ten to one before a fantastical display of fireworks, lasting three minutes, was launched over Haverfordwest castle.
There was also a 21-foot Christmas tree, as well as High Street, Bridge Street and Quay Street all lit up with spectacular Christmas decorations.
Riverside manager Nigel Stopher was delighted to see so many people out to watch the switch on - which hasn't happened for four years in public due primarily to Covid.
Mr Stopher thanked everyone for their attendance and wished festive-goers a happy Christmas, inviting them to shop at the Riverside shopping center throughout the festive period.
See more videos of Haverfordwest's Christmas lights switch on at our TikTok and Instagram pages.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here