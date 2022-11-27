Fuel prices at some Pembrokeshire pumps are currently amongst the lowest in the UK.

Six fuel stations in the county are offering unleaded at under £1.50 a litre, while seven have priced their diesel at less than £1.80 a litre.

According to the RAC, the average price of unleaded across the UK stands at 161.90p while diesel is 186.13p

Pembrokeshire's cheapest unleaded is nearly 13p less per litre than the national average, with diesel nearly 16p a litre less. (Image: RAC) Here’s where to find Pembrokeshire’s cheapest fuel, according to petrolprices.com today, Sunday November 27.

Unleaded

Victoria Filling Station, Milford Haven 148.7

Crossroads Garage, Begelly 148.9

Kiln Park Service Station, Tenby 149.9

Dyrham Service Station, Robeston Wathen 149.9

Green Garage, Pembroke 149.9

Crossways Service Station, Neyland 149.9

Diesel