Fuel prices at some Pembrokeshire pumps are currently amongst the lowest in the UK.

Six fuel stations in the county are offering unleaded at under £1.50 a litre, while seven have priced their diesel at less than £1.80 a litre.

According to the RAC, the average price of unleaded across the UK stands at 161.90p while diesel is 186.13p

Western Telegraph: Pembrokeshire's cheapest unleaded is nearly 13p less per litre than the national average, with diesel nearly 16p a litre less.Pembrokeshire's cheapest unleaded is nearly 13p less per litre than the national average, with diesel nearly 16p a litre less. (Image: RAC) Here’s where to find Pembrokeshire’s cheapest fuel, according to petrolprices.com today, Sunday November 27.

Unleaded

  • Victoria Filling Station, Milford Haven 148.7
  • Crossroads Garage, Begelly 148.9
  • Kiln Park Service Station, Tenby 149.9
  • Dyrham Service Station, Robeston Wathen 149.9
  • Green Garage, Pembroke 149.9
  • Crossways Service Station, Neyland 149.9

Diesel

  • Crossroads Garage, Begelly 169.9
  • Kiln Park Service Station 172.9
  • Victoria Filling Station, Milford Haven 177.7
  • Dyrham Service Station, Robeston Wathen 177.9
  • Green Garage, Pembroke 179.9
  • Crossways Service Station, Neyland 179.9
  • Pelcomb Service Station 179.9