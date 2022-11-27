Fuel prices at some Pembrokeshire pumps are currently amongst the lowest in the UK.
Six fuel stations in the county are offering unleaded at under £1.50 a litre, while seven have priced their diesel at less than £1.80 a litre.
According to the RAC, the average price of unleaded across the UK stands at 161.90p while diesel is 186.13p
petrolprices.com today, Sunday November 27.Here’s where to find Pembrokeshire’s cheapest fuel, according to
Unleaded
- Victoria Filling Station, Milford Haven 148.7
- Crossroads Garage, Begelly 148.9
- Kiln Park Service Station, Tenby 149.9
- Dyrham Service Station, Robeston Wathen 149.9
- Green Garage, Pembroke 149.9
- Crossways Service Station, Neyland 149.9
Diesel
- Crossroads Garage, Begelly 169.9
- Kiln Park Service Station 172.9
- Victoria Filling Station, Milford Haven 177.7
- Dyrham Service Station, Robeston Wathen 177.9
- Green Garage, Pembroke 179.9
- Crossways Service Station, Neyland 179.9
- Pelcomb Service Station 179.9
