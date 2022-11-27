Budding musicians as young as 11 displayed their talents to an impressed audience and judging panel in the first round of the Young Musician competition hosted by Haverfordwest Rotary.

After an entertaining evening of music, Sara Llewellyn, playing the arimba and vibraphone emerged victorious. Fabian Fells, playing the trumpet, was the winner in the junior category and put in an equally impressive performance.

The competition offers young people the experience of performing on a pubic stage and an opportunity to showcase their musical talent. Each contestant receives impartial feedback and assessment of their performance by experienced adjudicators.

The schools competing included Ysgol Bro Gwaun, Fishguard and Haverfordwest High VC School.

This year’s event was hosted at Haverfordwest High VC School on Thursday November 24.

Overall winner Sara Llewellyn with Haverfordwest Rotary president John Hackett. (Image: Haverfordwest Rotary Club)

Roger Howells, chairman of the club’s youth committee said: “It’s so inspiring to see so many talented young musicians excelling in a competition environment.

"After a challenging couple of years for everyone, it really is encouraging that competitions like this are still running this successfully and proving Rotary can be a real force in improving the futures of young people.”

After winning the local heat, the winners will now go on to the second of four stages on the road to the national final, where they will face off in the same tasks against the winners from other schools from West Wales.

The Rotary Young Musician Competition is one of eight nationwide competitions for young people ages seven to 17 that are organised by Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland every year.

If you would like to get involved in next year’s competition or any other Rotary events near you, contact Roger Howells on youth@haverfordwestrotary.org.uk to find out more.