A new-build house and annexe with its own lake on the outskirts of Haverfordwest is up for sale with a £900,000 price tag.
Longmeadow stands on a quiet lane in 4.5 acres of carefully-landscaped grounds and is described as a 'stunning proposition' by its agents, the Country Living Group.
Its grounds have been sculpted by the current owners to include pasture, woodland and that beautiful lake with entertaining area.
In addition to the three double bedrooms off the main property, there is additional overflow accommodation for the property above the detached two car garage, which the agents say would be ideal for a multi-generational family or for guests.
The largest room is the open plan kitchen/living room which extends across most of the rear of the property with a state-of-the-art handmade German kitchen.
Commented Country Living Group director James Skudder: "Ultra modern, beautiful views, acreage, convenient location, multi-generational option and one heck of a lifestyle on offer - Longmeadow truly is one of the most unique properties you will find in Haverfordwest.
"For any buyer it is very difficult to find the perfect property, however with Longmeadow this comes very close!"
Longmeadow, Haverfordwst is being offered for sale by the Country Living Group with a guide price of £900.000.
For more information, see countrylivinggroup.co.uk
