A new-build house and annexe with its own lake on the outskirts of Haverfordwest is up for sale with a £900,000 price tag.

Longmeadow stands on a quiet lane in 4.5 acres of carefully-landscaped grounds and is described as a 'stunning proposition' by its agents, the Country Living Group.

That's a substantial plot! (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

Its grounds have been sculpted by the current owners to include pasture, woodland and that beautiful lake with entertaining area.

There are beautiful rural views from the bedrooms. (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

In addition to the three double bedrooms off the main property, there is additional overflow accommodation for the property above the detached two car garage, which the agents say would be ideal for a multi-generational family or for guests.

MORE NEWS

The view continues through the bi-fold doors in the dining area. (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

The largest room is the open plan kitchen/living room which extends across most of the rear of the property with a state-of-the-art handmade German kitchen.

And here's that lake, with its own little jetty and entertaining area. (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

Commented Country Living Group director James Skudder: "Ultra modern, beautiful views, acreage, convenient location, multi-generational option and one heck of a lifestyle on offer - Longmeadow truly is one of the most unique properties you will find in Haverfordwest.

An aerial view of the secluded lake which has been created within the property's 4.5 acres of land. (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

"For any buyer it is very difficult to find the perfect property, however with Longmeadow this comes very close!"

Longmeadow, Haverfordwst is being offered for sale by the Country Living Group with a guide price of £900.000.

For more information, see countrylivinggroup.co.uk