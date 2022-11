Wales fans are gearing up for their World Cup showdown, as it emerged £1 million has been spent on alcohol to cater for Red Wall supporters in Qatar.

The so-called “Battle of Britain” – which will see both home nations go head-to-head as Group B rivals – is set to take place on Tuesday from 7pm UK time.

Wales’ World Cup ambitions are hanging by a thread and they must win on Tuesday if they are to have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages, while England top the group and need just a point to reach the last 16.

Iran’s win over Wales left members of the travelling Red Wall feeling “sombre”.

But fans said the set-back had not stopped them from enjoying their time in Qatar – as the organiser behind a series of match day parties for Wales fans said £1 million had been spent on alcohol.

Welsh sports journalist Rhodri Williams, who is now one of the anchors on Qatar’s Al-Kass Sports Channel, said he had bought around six tonnes of alcohol for the fan events being thrown at the Intercontinental the City hotel in Doha.

Mr Williams, who is a partner in three of the hotel’s restaurants, said the drinks had to be delivered in six lorries-full and included draught and bottled beer, wine and spirits – included imported Welsh whiskey from the Penderyn distillery based in the Brecon Beacons.

Each pre and post-match parties, organised by Gol Cymru, have catered for between 1,600-1,900 supporters.

Such was the demand for alcohol at the before Wales v USA bash that the high-tech flash cooling machines stopped working as they were unable to keep up with the number of pints being ordered.

Asked how he thought Red Wall members would be feeling ahead of their clash with England on Tuesday, Mr Williams told the PA news agency: “There’s nothing like a glimmer of hope. A win is not impossible.

“Watching England not hold the USA off like they thought they would was a shock to everyone and just shows anything can happen in a game of football.

“On Tuesday I expect another wonderful, fun-filled day full of Welsh passion, hope and belief.

“And whatever happens, fans will be proud of the players,” he added.

“We have an unbelievably bright future ahead.

“We’re certainly not done as a footballing nation attending major championships – this is just the beginning.”

Rhodri Bevan from Newport, who is in Qatar with three friends and their father, described the atmosphere in Doha as “like a festival” but said the Metro journey back from the previous game was “sombre”.

He added: “We’re here as part of the World Cup and there’s still a lot to play for.

“Speaking to a lot of fans here in Qatar, a lot of them are very pessimistic about the England game and have written Wales off, but it’s a case of just getting behind the team, getting behind the boys.

“Unless we’re very lucky this could be our last game in the World Cup so let’s go out with a bang.

“Let’s go out fighting. Let’s go out with a bit of pride.

“Let’s show the world what we actually are made of because the last game did not do us justice.”

Mr Bevan said so far the experience had been “fantastic” and said “the atmosphere is lovely” despite having to be relocated after he arrived at the Fan Village where they had booked to stay – only to be told there were no cabins available.

“It was disappointing, and quite stressful at the time but ultimately we’re in better place now because it’s a fully air-conned apartment,” he said.

“But the stadiums are the best I’ve ever experienced, the show they put on is spectacular.”