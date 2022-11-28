If you’re holding out for a white Christmas this year, you may be waiting a while as the Met Office has released its long-range forecast for December.

While snow is not forecast, it will be a frosty month with unsettled weather.

The first half of the month, until December 10 will be foggy with occasional rain.

The forecast states: “During the following few days, a continuation of more settled weather is favoured for most of the UK, with a chance of unsettled weather mainly limited to the northwest in the form of rain, showers and potentially some stronger winds.

“Temperatures are expected to be around or a little below average through the start of December, which will feel cold compared to recent mild conditions, particularly in the south and east.”

Will there be snow this Christmas? Met Office reveals long range forecast (Image: Getty Images)

Will it snow this Christmas?





For the period leading up until December 25, the UK can expect colder conditions, with overnight fog and frost.

The Met Office said: “Confidence remains low for this period. Conditions are expected to be more settled than of late, with the potential for high pressure to be located close to the UK, at least at first.

Are the rumours true?



Turning drier and colder for many areas this week, with scope for quite widespread fog, low cloud and some patchy frost pic.twitter.com/esVzP7Bt2e — Met Office (@metoffice) November 27, 2022

“With time, however, we may see a return to frontal systems moving in from the west, with drier interludes between. Whilst temperatures may average out close to normal overall, colder conditions are possible at times, with a risk of overnight frost and fog.”

Is the long-range weather forecast accurate?





The Met Office only provides detailed forecasts for the weather 5 days in advance. This is due to the ever-changing nature of the atmosphere.

It explains: “When looking at forecasts beyond five days into the future the chaotic nature of the atmosphere starts to come into play - small events currently over the Atlantic can have potentially significant impacts on our weather in the UK in several days' time.

“Therefore whilst we can still forecast the general feel of the weather to a relatively high level of accuracy using our ensemble models, it becomes harder to offer local detail to as high a level of accuracy as our shorter range forecasts. For this reason our text forecasts for 5 days and beyond are written on the scale of the UK as a whole.”