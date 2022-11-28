A Monkton man has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates charged with being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug cannabis and of possessing what the court described as ‘criminal property’, namely £1,500 in cash.

Zamurd Hussain, 40, of Ramsden Court, Monkton is accused of being concerned in the supply of cannabis between April 2019 and April 2021.

He faces an additional charge of possessing a quantity of cannabis with intent to supply to others between the same dates and of possessing criminal property on April 7, 2021.

His partner, Leah James, 29, of the same address, has been charged with intentionally obstructing a police officer who was carrying out investigations under the Misuse of Drugs Act on April 7, 2021.

Both defendants appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week however their solicitors, who are based in Swansea, failed to appear.

“They are very annoyed at their non-appearance,” said duty solicitor Michael Kelleher. “They’ve made every effort to contact them and it’s not their fault that the case is unable to proceed.”

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the case which will enable the defendants to transfer their instructions to alternative solicitors. Neither defendant has submitted a plea.

The matter has been adjourned to December 6.

Leah James and Zamurd Hussain were both granted unconditional bail.

