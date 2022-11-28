There was only one game played in the Pembrokeshire League division one at the weekend, but the top-of-the-table clash made up for all the postponements across the county.

Merlins Bridge travelled to Goodwick United with both teams level on points in first and second, the visitors ahead only on goal difference, despite having played a game more than their hosts.

Nathan Greene opened the scoring for Goodwick United, before Sam Christopher levelled the game up on the verge of half time.

The dramatic second half saw three more goals, and more red cards handed out.

Goalscorer Greene was sent off early in the second half for a professional foul, but the ten men stayed on top for much of the game.

With an hour on the clock, Johnny Horgan cut in from the right wing and slotted his effort into the Merlins Bridge goal.

The game soon turned around, as Luke Hayward was shown a red card for Goodwick, taking them down to nine men, for another tackle.

The subsequent free kick resulted in a corner which fell beautifully for Jamie Palmer to volley home another equaliser.

The goal gave Merlins Bridge a belief of going on to win the game, as they took the lead in the 87th minute through Joe Leahy, completing the comeback.

But with emotions high and only a few minutes to go, a brawl broke out between the players, which saw numbers levelled up as Bridge’s Leahy and Alfie Stotter both saw red, while Goodwick’s James Gwilt and Ben Adams were booked.

Meanwhile, Carew v Kilgetty, Monkton Swifts v Fishguard Sports, Pennar Robins v Neyland and St Clears v Clarbeston Road were all postponed.

Merlins Bridge now sit three points clear at the top of the table, having played one game more and with a superior goal difference.

The two are still well ahead of the pack, with second-placed Goodwick eight points clear of Monkton Swifts in third.