THE CARDIGAN Ladies Darts League was wound up after 46 years following a final tournament at Dragon’s Wine Bar and presentation of £200 cheques to various local charities.

‘The Last Hoorah’, was won by former Welsh Youth international Gemma Bowen who beat her Tafarn yr Oen team-mate, Jane McGinlay, 3-0 in the final to claim the £100 first prize on what proved an emotional night for players past and present.

“Only 16 players took part which was disappointing considering how many have participated over the years,” fixture secretary Tania Webb told the Tivy-Side. “However, I totally understand everyone’s commitments.

“Thank you so much to all those who played and a massive thank you to the worthy charities who attended.

“I myself have met some truly wonderful people over the 35 years I have been playing and thank both my father, Evan Webb – founder of the Cardigan and District Darts League – and my Auntie Lon for encouraging me to play.”

Chairwoman Chloe Davies said it was the end of an era.

“I’d like to thank our sponsors and everyone who has played as well as those who have helped run the committees throughout the years,” she added.

“Hopefully, women’s darts will continue in some way in the area.”

League stalwart Lesley Fletcher recalled how a trial women’s league involving teams from Cardigan, St Dogmaels, Llechryd, Cilgerran, Llangoedmor and Moylegrove was set up in 1975.

“The following year we became official,” she said. “Many players have made life-long friends – and darts improved our maths!

“When I was 19, looking for a winter sport and a way to meet new friends, darts was the perfect match.

“I have been there right from the beginning - never missing a year until 2019!

“With changing times and pubs closing, we were down to five teams – and then Covid struck.

“Over the years we must have raised around £20,000 for mostly local charities.”