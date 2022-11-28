A 16-piece jazz outfit is providing the soundtrack to the Narberth Jazz Christmas party on Thursday, December 8.

Dancing, silly hats, games and prizes will be adding to the fun of the event at the Plas Hotel, when there will be an evening full of the power of brass in the company of community outfit The Constellation Big Band.

The band, from the Swansea/Neath area, was formed in the early 1970s and was originally composed of musicians who played in bands during and after the Second World War years, who came together to once again enjoy the pleasures of playing music that they loved.

MORE NEWS

The band is now made up of players of all ages who like to recreate the sounds of the Big Band era with music from Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton and many more.

They also take pride in having a vast array of music to accommodate all genres of musical taste and style and include many recent tunes.

They play for dancing and listening and welcome swing dance groups to many gigs.

The Band have toured Germany and played at various prestigious venues, and have appeared on S4C’s ‘Heno’ TV programme.

Constellation also feature a talented and versatile vocalists in Chris Richards, who is a very experienced big band singer and presenter.

Tickets for this rare and special show on Thursday December 8 are available from www.narberthjazz.wales/events and by phone on 07551 793388 The price for Narberth Jazz members is £14 and £15 for non members.