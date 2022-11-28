A BRITISH Army athlete from Cardigan has won an international road race in Cyprus with a late burst through the field.

Combat medic Cat Lewis was competing in the four-day Leptos International Challenge when she triumphed in the 10km race through the streets of Paphos on the final day.

Entrants had previously tackled a 6km time trial, testing hill run and multi-terrain half-marathon on successive days.

As the gruelling race schedule took its toll, the one-time Cardigan ABC boxer from Aberporth was able to fight her way through the field in the closing stages of the Paphos City Run to become the first senior woman to cross the line.

“I had absolutely no idea I had won,” she admitted afterwards.

As well as finishing fourth overall, the 30-year-old Yorkshire-based lance corporal also won her age group.