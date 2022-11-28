A Pembrokeshire pensioner who admitted sexually abusing two children in the 1980s has been given a 12-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Robert Wheeler, 76, of Maesydderwen, Llandissilio admitted kissing a young boy and fondling his genitals on multiple occasions when the child was between the ages of six and 15.

He also admitted performing oral sex on the child on two occasions when he was 13 or 14.

He admitted touching the naked bottom of a girl aged between eight and 12, putting her hands on his penis and making her masturbate him.

In total Wheeler admitted nine counts of indecency with a child, three of indecent assault and two of indecent assault on a male person.

In impact statements Wheeler’s victims both said that they did not realise what had happened to them until they were older, such was the extent of his grooming.

“I felt like I had a dark secret I was carrying,” said one victim. “It ate away at me. I had huge guilt about not dealing with it, that the abuser was still in the community.

“I think about it every day, sometimes all day. I can’t understand how someone would do this.”

His other victim said that she had struggled to trust people and suffered from anxiety and insecurity. She found it difficult to make friends and found social situations difficult.

“I want him to realise that what he did has affected me,” she said. “It is important that he realise the impact it has had on me for all these years.”

His honour Judge Paul Thomas KC said that Wheeler had carried out abuse over a prolonged period of time to fulfil his own sexual needs.

“The lifelong impact that that it has had, and will have, is profound,” he said.

“When you were first asked about this matter you denied it. You didn’t at that stage have the courage to make some amends.

“You are a person of clean character, but you have been living a lie for a large part of your life.”

He added that there was no suggestion that Wheeler had committed the same behaviour with anyone else.

He sentenced the pensioner to 12 and a half years in prison, saying that he would serve eight years and four months before he could apply to be released on licence.

He also granted an indefinite restraining order and ordered that Wheeler be on the sex offenders register for life.