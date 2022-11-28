Pembrokeshire had the largest amount of sewage dumped into rivers, watercourses and beaches in the whole of England and Wales, according to recently released figures.

Preseli Pembrokeshire’s beaches had a total of 6754 sewage dumps in 2021, lasting a total of 79,501 hours.

The county’s Blue Flag beaches had a total of 273 sewage dumps last year with the worst incident being on Poppit Sands where sewage dumped 79 times lasting 1,518 hours.

Coppet Hall Beach near Saundersfoot also suffered 79 dumps totalling 1,294 hours.

The shocking new findings follow a major report by Surfers Against Sewage this week which reported illegal “dry spills” are taking place, meaning water companies, including Welsh Water, are discharging sewage even when there has not been heavy rainfall.

The report also found an increase in the number of cases of people being sick after swimming in natural waters. Including a case study in Poppit Sands.

The case study quoted a fisherman who was on Poppit on September 21 this year.

“Poppit beach was stinking,” he said. “The river I was fishing in by Poppit beach had a slick on the surface.

“There was a gut-wrenching stench of raw sewage. I had to take a day off work because eyes were sore, swollen, red and itchy. I’m much more aware and dubious about the water now.”

Responding to the figures the Welsh Liberal Democrats have called on the Labour Government to ban bonuses for water bosses until the dumps are halted and for the money being given as bonuses to be directed into improving infrastructure.

They are also campaigning for more investment in Natural Resources Wales to save Wales’ swimming spots and enforce high standards.

They said that over the last two years, executives at Welsh Water have received £2.4 million – including £808,000 in bonuses – while they continue to dump raw sewerage into rivers and lakes and market themselves as a not-for-profit.

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats and Senedd Member for Mid & West Wales Jane Dodds said: “While Welsh Water bosses make huge bonuses, we are left to swim in raw sewage. Many families in Wales are worried that a trip to the beach with the kids, building sandcastles and playing in the sea, could now make them sick. It’s not fair, and Wales deserves better.

“The Welsh Labour government must show leadership and protect our beaches. They shouldn’t hide behind inaction from the Conservatives at Westminster: they have the power in the Senedd to clean up our water, restore nature and make our beaches safe again.”

“The government cannot let water bosses get away with this any longer. They should listen to Liberal Democrat calls to stop water bosses rewarding themselves for failure and to invest in protections and clean ups of our treasured beaches and rivers, before it is too late.”