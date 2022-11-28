Greggs and Primark have announced a brand new festive collection which includes the first-ever official Greggs Christmas jumper.

The new collection is made up of 24 pieces and marks the two brands' third collaboration together after launching one at the start of the year and in the summer.

But now the bakery and fashion retailer is coming together for Christmas with their new exclusive range that includes the Greggs Sausage Roll-patterned festive jumper.

The new collection will launch in Primark stores nationwide on Tuesday, November 29.

Greggs and Primark have announced a brand new festive-themed collection. (Image: Primark/Greggs)

Primark and Gregg launch new festive collection

The pair's new collection features cosy fits perfect for winter wardrobes and novelty gifts your co-workers will love for Secret Santa

This includes a Sausage Roll-patterned festive jumper and hooded throw, as well as a snug Greggs bobble hat.

The new launch will also see the return of the much-loved Greggs clogs, but now with soft fur to warm your feet during the colder months.

There's even more, with a new range of stocking fillers that are perfect for any Greggs superfan, ranging from a branded water bottle to an unmissable phone case.

It doesn't end yet as stationary fans can grab some new accessories like the Sugar Strand Doughnut pens, a Sausage Roll-inspired notebook, a pencil case and keychains.

Greggs and Primark have announced a brand new festive-themed collection. (Image: Primark/Greggs)

You can even wrap your presents with Gregg's gift bags and wrapping paper.

Sarah Jackson, Director of Licensing at Primark said: “Our clothing lines with Greggs have been a huge hit with Primark customers, selling out in record time.

"We’re delighted to bring some festive joy to Greggs fans across the UK and ‘roll’ out a new collection with something for everyone this Christmas, from a sausage roll-inspired festive jumper to cosy fur-lined clogs.

"We’re proud to offer exclusive ranges with some of the nation's favourite brands and are excited to team up again with an iconic brand like Greggs."