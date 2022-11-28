It was a memorable occasion for a 37-year-old Tenby man when he was selected to represent Pembrokeshire Coastguard at the recent Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph parade on Whitehall, London.
Senior Maritime Operations Officer Peter Bailey was not only proud to be at the parade on behalf of the coastguard service, but also to represent both his grandfathers who served in the Second World War.
Peter lives in Tenby where he is a former pupil of Greenhill School.
He has been working for the Coastguard in Milford Haven for seven years, with his responsibilities including cliff rescue.
He had the experience of working in London in 2021 for six months when he was stationed with the port of London Authority in Woolwich, to co-ordinate search and rescue on the Thames.
