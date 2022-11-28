A PEMBROKESHIRE cottage will be auctioned next month.

Carpenter’s Arms on Point Lane, Cosheston, will be sold at auction by Paul Fosh Auctions in December.

The three-bedroom period property has a double front and is whitewashed. There is work needed to be done to improve the property but it is billed as being a ‘fine family home.’

It has three reception rooms, a fitted kitchen and shower room and is on a large plot which offers a lot of potential.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions who are selling the property for a guide price of £230,000+, said: “The property sits on a mature plot with an excellent large garden to the rear, side driveway providing ample off-road parking and access to the rear.

“The charming and popular village of Cosheston, situated on an inlet of the Daugleddau Estuary, offers a well-regarded village pub/restaurant, primary school and is within a short drive to the outstanding coastal villages of Saundersfoot and Tenby.

“The property is in need of improvement but offers excellent potential for new owners to make their mark, adding their unique stamp on this awesome piece of history. Detached properties like this and with such huge potential in the village of Cosheston are rarely available. It would make a fine family home or even for investment for a holiday let.”

The property will be up for auction by Paul Fosh Auctions from midday on Tuesday, December 13 with a guide price of £230,000+, until 5pm on Thursday, December 15.