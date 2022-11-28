The first anniversary of the tragic death of a Pembrokeshire teenager has been marked with the launch of a new charity to combat suicide in young adults.

Gryff Morgan, who was 18, ‘fell through the gaps in the system’, said his mother, Kimberley.

And with that in mind, she has launched Gryff’s Mindspace to help other young people who need mental health support.

“Creating Gryff’s Mindspace has brought a sense of purpose in what’s been a dark time for me, and for our family and friends,” she said.”

Gryff had so much love to give in his life. He has gone, but his space will carry that same love and support to others who need it.”

The launch of Gryff’s Mindspace took place on November 19 at Stopio Café, in Narberth, where the charity is based.

“Gryff’s Mindspace is a support network, there to help young people who are struggling and feel helpless,” explained Kimberley.

“We know Gryff fell through the gaps in the system and, if he’d only known there were people he could reach out to, people who were equipped to give him advice and support or who could just listen with understanding, he may have got the help he needed.”

Friends old and new at the Gryff's Mindspace launch. (Image: Gryff's Mindspace)

“We also want the space to be somewhere that fosters open, honest conversations about mental health and neurodivergence, and gives rise to a better understanding in the community where many young adults’ internal struggles are so often misunderstood.”

The charity’s board has eleven members and is working in conjunction with the team at Stopio Café. A beautiful mural in Gryff’s memory has been painted at the café by local artist Luke Osmond.

The opening day saw the local trail running group, the Narberth Nobblers, and five cyclists setting off from Stopio at 7am, running and cycling to the top of the Preseli Hills and back again. The route was 32.5 miles, and it took them 8.5 hours.

On their return, the opening celebration drew a large crowd with bucks’ fizz, soup and canapes served up by Catering By Krista, resident chef at Stopio.

Gryff’s younger sister, Nia, cut a red ribbon to mark the launch of the charity.

Funds are also being raised for a mobile Gryff’s Mindspace vehicle to help the organisation share their message further afield at schools and events.

It will also offer lifts to those for whom transport costs are an obstacle to accessing subsidised or free mindful activities, such as surfing and paddleboarding with Blue Horizon surf school and whittling in the woods with the Milkwood Project.

People can donate via the organisation’s Just Giving page.

A Christmas market fundraiser in support of Gryff’s Mindspace will be held at the Little Retreat in Lawrenny Walled Gardens on Saturday December 10, from 11am – 4pm.

Donations can be made on entry and there will be live music, charity stalls, craft makers and food.

For more information visit www.gryffsmindspace.co.uk.