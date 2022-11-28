There have been reports of people causing damage to a Pembrokeshire rugby club.

Police are investigating the incident, which allegedly saw damage to the contents of a store container at St David’s Rugby Club.

Police are saying people entered the container, taking poles from inside and smashing them outside, leaving debris around the ground.

During the incident, a stretcher was also allegedly taken from the container and thrown onto the roof.

A spokesperson from the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information following damage to the contents of a storage container at St David’s Rugby Club.

“Sometime between 11am on Monday, 31 October and 3pm on Tuesday, 1 November, people have entered the container and taken a number of orange and yellow plastic poles, which were smashed outside, leaving debris strewn across the ground.

“A stretcher was also taken from the container and thrown onto the roof of the clubhouse.

MORE NEWS

“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.”

Police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DPP/3461/01/11/2022/02/C.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.