There’ll be mistletoe and wine aplenty this weekend as Milford Haven prepares for the fantastic switching on of its magnificent Christmas lights display.

And the event looks set to be as spectacular as ever.

Entertainment gets underway outside the town hall at around 3pm followed by the famous lantern parade which begins from the town’s police station at 4.15pm.

The countdown will then begin to Santa’s arrival which is planned to coincide with the switching on of lights and this, according to organisers, will be carried out ‘in the most perfect of styles’.

This truly looks set to be a night to remember.