A PEMBROKESHIRE man was caught speeding when he almost reached 100mph on a dual carriageway.

Ryan Llewellyn, 46, of Orchard Cottages, Wisemans Bridge, Saundersfoot, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 22.

He was caught on May 7 doing 99mph in a BMW 335D on the A48 Cross Hands, where the limit is 70mph.

He was fined £270, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

