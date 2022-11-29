A PEMBROKESHIRE man was caught speeding when he almost reached 100mph on a dual carriageway.
Ryan Llewellyn, 46, of Orchard Cottages, Wisemans Bridge, Saundersfoot, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 22.
He was caught on May 7 doing 99mph in a BMW 335D on the A48 Cross Hands, where the limit is 70mph.
He was fined £270, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here