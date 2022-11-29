A MUSICAL adventure will delight youngsters at The Torch Theatre during half-term.

Billy Goats Gruff will be coming to the theatre during the February half-term.

Join the three billy goats gruff at home on a grassy hill in the middle of the countryside as they have to head off to find more food – because they ate everything around them!

The story is a Norwegian fairy tale involving three male goats who need to outwit a troll to get over the bridge to their feeding ground - but will they make it across the rickety bridge and get safely passed the troll?

The story is brought to the Torch by Lost the Plot Theatrical who will be telling the story through catchy songs and dances and the rapping troll.

They have performed the show across the UK to rave reviews, with one audience member saying: “I took my three-year-old niece to see the show and she had so much fun!

"Once the play was finished, she kept asking when it was going to start again. It was fantastic, I’d definitely recommend it!”

The Three Billy Goats Gruff will be at Torch Theatre, Milford Haven on Wednesday, February 22, with performances at 11.30am and 2pm.

Tickets are £12.50 for adults and £10 for concessions. A family ticket can be bought for £40. Tickets are available from www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.