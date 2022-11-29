The Sport Pembrokeshire Awards were held at Folly Farm this week to celebrate the achievements of sportspeople, coaches and volunteers across the county.

The ceremony recognised 13 award winners in a variety of categories, including club of the year and coach of the year.

The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award was dual code international rugby player and coach Rowland Phillips.

A native of St Davids, Rowland played in the backrow for the legendary Neath pack and won ten caps for Wales between 1987-1990 before moving to rugby league and signing for Warrington.

He also played for Rochdale, Oldham and Workington, and represented Wales and Great Britain.

In his coaching career, he led Neath to four successive Premiership titles and three Cup Final victories.

“Rowland has achieved international success but remained close to his family and community. He’s a real role model,” said Geoff Williams, retired head of BBC Sport Wales, who presented him with the award.

Brian Griffiths of Burton Cricket Club with Cllr Pat Davies, chair of Pembrokeshire County Council (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The winner of the Special Achievement Award, presented by the chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Pat Davies, was Brian Griffiths of Burton Cricket Club – an active member of the club for 72 years.

Brian played his debut as an 11-year-old when he turned up to score but was asked to play when the team found itself with only ten men.

As well as playing a huge number of games for club and county he was also an excellent coach for over 40 years, initially with Burton and later on in the Pembrokeshire coaching set-up.

Burton all-rounder Steve Jones said: “He has been an excellent player over such a long period and worked tirelessly as a coach and groundsman. But above all that he really is a gentleman of the sport.”

Pupils and teachers from Johnston CP School with Steven Richards-Downes, director of education at Pembrokeshire County Council (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

In addition to the worthy finalists and winners, Sport Pembrokeshire also recognised Johnston CP School for its commitment to health and wellbeing, by giving them the School Award.

Johnston school has developed their provision of inclusive sport with 12 after-school clubs every week, introduced a special visitor programme to introduce learners to professional athletes and interesting speakers from all walks of life.

Winner Gracie Griffiths with finalists Chloe John-Driscoll and Grace Morris, with Toby Ellis from Pure West Radio (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The other winners are as follows:

Girls (U16) Sporting Achievement - Gracie Griffiths

Boys (U16) Sporting Achievement - Oscar Willington

Club of the Year - Cresselly Cricket Club

Junior Disability Sport Award - Ben Stanton

Disability Sport Award - Lily Rice

Young Volunteer of the Year - Lucy Kerrison

Junior (U16) Team Achievement of the Year - Neyland Pirates U14s 2021/22

Unsung Hero - Kevin Jenkins

Team Achievement of the Year - Wiseman’s Bridge Women’s Coxed Squad

Male Sporting Achievement - Ioan Croft

Female Sporting Achievement - Heather Lewis

Club Organiser of the Year - Wendy Bradshaw

Coach of the Year - Guy Croft

Winner Oscar Willington with finalists Macsen Barber and Callum White and Stephen Thornton of Valero (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Cresselly Cricket Club with Simon Roach of Strength Academy Wales (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Winner Ben Stanton with finalists Olivier Donohoe and Freddie Stockwell-Nye and Gemma Cutter from Disability Sports Wales (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Elizabeth Clissold from Pembrokeshire Performance Swimming who accepted the award on behalf of Lily Rice who was competing in Glasgow, with finalists Lizzie Booth and Michael Jenkins, and Gemma Cutter from Disability Sports Wales (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Winner Lucy Kerrison with finalists Elizabeth Clissold and Jack Newman and Steve Davis of Pembrokeshire Youth (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Winners Neyland Pirates U14s 2021/22 and Royston Badham of Folly Farm (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Winner Kevin Jenkins with finalists Claire Mantripp and Graham Thomas and Matt Freeman of Sport Pembrokeshire (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Wiseman’s Bridge Women’s Coxed Squad and Stephen Thornton of Valero (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Winner Ioan Croft with finalists Garan Croft and Dafydd Pawlett and Paul Robinson of Pembrokeshire College (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Winner Heather Lewis with finalists Ashleigh Barnikel and Ysie White and Matt Freeman of Sport Pembrokeshire (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Winner Wendy Bradshaw with finalists Alex Jones and Jennifer Losada (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Winner Guy Croft with finalists Lyndon Clark and Fay Omnet (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)