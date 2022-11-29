The Sport Pembrokeshire Awards were held at Folly Farm this week to celebrate the achievements of sportspeople, coaches and volunteers across the county.
The ceremony recognised 13 award winners in a variety of categories, including club of the year and coach of the year.
The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award was dual code international rugby player and coach Rowland Phillips.
A native of St Davids, Rowland played in the backrow for the legendary Neath pack and won ten caps for Wales between 1987-1990 before moving to rugby league and signing for Warrington.
He also played for Rochdale, Oldham and Workington, and represented Wales and Great Britain.
In his coaching career, he led Neath to four successive Premiership titles and three Cup Final victories.
“Rowland has achieved international success but remained close to his family and community. He’s a real role model,” said Geoff Williams, retired head of BBC Sport Wales, who presented him with the award.
The winner of the Special Achievement Award, presented by the chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Pat Davies, was Brian Griffiths of Burton Cricket Club – an active member of the club for 72 years.
Brian played his debut as an 11-year-old when he turned up to score but was asked to play when the team found itself with only ten men.
As well as playing a huge number of games for club and county he was also an excellent coach for over 40 years, initially with Burton and later on in the Pembrokeshire coaching set-up.
Burton all-rounder Steve Jones said: “He has been an excellent player over such a long period and worked tirelessly as a coach and groundsman. But above all that he really is a gentleman of the sport.”
In addition to the worthy finalists and winners, Sport Pembrokeshire also recognised Johnston CP School for its commitment to health and wellbeing, by giving them the School Award.
Johnston school has developed their provision of inclusive sport with 12 after-school clubs every week, introduced a special visitor programme to introduce learners to professional athletes and interesting speakers from all walks of life.
The other winners are as follows:
- Girls (U16) Sporting Achievement - Gracie Griffiths
- Boys (U16) Sporting Achievement - Oscar Willington
- Club of the Year - Cresselly Cricket Club
- Junior Disability Sport Award - Ben Stanton
- Disability Sport Award - Lily Rice
- Young Volunteer of the Year - Lucy Kerrison
- Junior (U16) Team Achievement of the Year - Neyland Pirates U14s 2021/22
- Unsung Hero - Kevin Jenkins
- Team Achievement of the Year - Wiseman’s Bridge Women’s Coxed Squad
- Male Sporting Achievement - Ioan Croft
- Female Sporting Achievement - Heather Lewis
- Club Organiser of the Year - Wendy Bradshaw
- Coach of the Year - Guy Croft
