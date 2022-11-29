A rogue roofer who stole from and duped customers, as well as illegally fly tipping their waste, during a period when his life was ‘marred by the misuse’ of cocaine, has been sent to prison.

A judge at Swansea Crown Court heard how Ashley Price, of Waterston Road, Milford Haven, told customers his name was Andrew, got them to pay money into his girlfriend’s account and traded under different company names, often cold calling at customers’ homes.

In October 34-year-old Price pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud, one by false representation and one by failing to disclose information, three counts of theft, totalling £1,520 and one count of disposing of waste illegally.

The previous April he had admitted multiple counts of theft, fraud, unfair commercial practice and unauthorised disposal of waste.

The court heard that a member of the clergy, a family member and a vulnerable pensioner were among Price’s victims.

On more than one occasion he took money from a customer without completing the work.

He also did poor jobs on customers’ houses and then refused to refund them.

After Price had been interviewed by police about the first set of offences, and a police investigation launched, he targeted an elderly and vulnerable man who suffered from bipolar and dementia.

He quoted a 79-year-old £2,000 to remove part of his chimney and asked for £1,000 up front. No paperwork or receipt was provided, which was the case in most of the offences.

He started the work but failed to come back and complete it. He was also supposed to replace a garage door at the property which did not happen.

The court heard that the vulnerable victim had made further payments of hundreds of pounds to Price and that some of the offending had taken place while Price was on crown court bail.

In an impact statement the elderly victim said that he had been left short of money, depressed and worried. He had had to pay another builder to rectify the work.

He had had to sell his car and other personal items and release equity on his home in order to buy food and basics.

He had been left feeling vulnerable and unsafe in his own home.

The court also heard that on two occasions Price had charged customers £100 and £190 to dispose of waste, including a bathroom suite and ten black bags. However, the items were fly tipped in a rural and picturesque area near Hebranston.

In his defence it was said that Price was in a relationship at the time that was ‘marred by the misuse of illegal drugs, in particular cocaine’.

At the same time Price was going through a difficult family situation. He went through ‘immense pain and suffering,’ his mental health had ‘deteriorated significantly’ as a result and he suffered from depression.

The court heard that he was now in a new positive relationship and father to a nine-month-old baby.

Judge Her Honour Catherine Richards KC passed down a sentence of seven months in prison for the first set of offences, with one month concurrent for the fly tipping. For the second set of offences she handed down 12 months in prison with one month concurrent for the fly tipping.

In total Price was given a 19-month prison sentence. He will serve half of this in custody before being released on licence.