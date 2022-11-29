A Haverfordwest man has appeared before magistrates charged with putting his hand inside a young woman's trousers, after bombarding her with comments of a sexual nature throughout the evening.

Christopher Harris, 59, came across the woman and her female friend, who are both aged over 18, at a pub in Haverfordwest on the night of November 27, 2020.

"The defendant made comments at them throughout the evening, pointing at their breats and saying 'Look at them, aren't they cracking'," Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwst magisrates today (Tuesday).

Harris, of Bethany Row, Narberth Road, Haverfordwest then continued to touch their legs and breasts throughout the evening.

Despite Harris' behaviour, the two women, who were not named in court, returned to the defendant's house at the end of the evening.

"One of the friends went upstairs and the other one was left downstairs with the defendant," continued Ms Rivers. "And at this point, the defendant put his hand down her trousers."

Harris pleaded guilty to two charges of sexually assaulting the women.

After listening to the Prosecution evidence, magistrates requested an adjournment for an all options probation report which will assist them in determining their sentence.

Harris will return to Haverfordwest magistrates court on December 21.

He was released on conditional bail, the condition being that he co-operates fully with the probation service.

