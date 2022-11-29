A PEMBROKESHIRE storyteller will be coming home in January, bringing a one-man show to the Torch Theatre.

Phil Okwedy has joined forces with Adverse Camber and Theatrau Sir Gâr to tell The Gods Are All Here, a story covering a chance discover about his own past and family history.

The tour is going across Wales for 15 dates from September until next February. Last month, he was at Queen’s Hall, Narberth, and in January, will be at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven.

Mr Okwedy will weave myth, song, folktale and legends of the African diaspora with a personal story that explains his experiences of growing up as a child of dual heritage in Wales in the 60s and 70s.

It is inspired by a series of letters from his father in Nigeria to his mother in Wales and explores equality, freedom, racism, family and growing up without birth parents.

Mr Okwedy was born in Cardiff but raised by his long-term foster mother in Pembrokeshire. He uses the show to consider if his parents were the gods he imagined them to be.

He said: “As I developed as a storyteller, there came a time when I felt ready to tell myth but could find none that resonated with me. So, I began to weave personal and family stories with folktales as a king of myth-making exercise.

“When I found the letters in my mother’s flat after her death, I felt a need to do more with them than just read them, but I was not yet a storyteller and so had no idea what that might be.

“Now, in sharing this show my intention is that it resonates with other people, with their individual family stories but also with the audience as a whole because it is by working together that we ensure that equality, justice and freedom are experienced by all.”

Naomi Wilds, lead producer for Adverse Camber, said: “We are so delighted to have the chance to bring Phil Okwedy’s The Gods Are All Here to Welsh audiences in 2022.

Phil is such an engaging storyteller and his story lifts audiences from wherever they are to 1960s Wales, and onto an amazing voyage of discovery, with glorious stories from the African continent, all in one captivating evening.

Now is the right time to be hearing these stories and giving this talented storyteller the platform he deserves.”

The Gods Are All Here is suitable for ages 12 and above and Mr Okwedy will also be running workshops and talks along with the show.

The Gods Are All Here will be at the Torch Theatre on January 27. Tickets are priced at £12 and £10 for concessions. Tickets can be booked at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.