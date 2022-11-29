NINETEEN charities were given vital funds by a local group at their presentation night.

The 35th Camrose Vintage Working Day presentation night was held at Camrose Community Centre on Saturday, November 5.

During the evening, attendees reflected on the first show to be held for two years due to the covid pandemic.

Chairman Andrew James welcomed the charities and volunteers and told how the 2022 Camrose Vintage Working Day was the biggest show ever in terms of attendance.

He told those in attendance that it was an incredible achievement for everyone involved, especially as they didn’t know until partway through 2022 whether they would be able to hold the show due to the ongoing restrictions put in place because of the pandemic.

Mr James explained how when they realised the number of visitors, it led to bringing in farmers with their agricultural equipment to cut silage so they could make way for more car parking space as the day went on, which was a first for those involved.

They recapped the events of the day with a slide show, with Mr James talking through the events, achievements and the exhibitors, volunteers and community.

Almost £15,000 was then given out between the 19 charities, with the event giving all money raised after costs between them.

The benefitting charities were RNLI, Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society Food Story, Maisie Moo Foundation, Blood Bikes Wales, All Pembrokeshire Cruse Bereavement, Prostate Cymru, Shalom House, RABI, Wales Air Ambulance, Erbs Palsy, Noah’s Ark, Rachel Devonald, Paul Sartori, CRY, Crossroads, Stroke Unit, Withybish, Hope, Bone Marrow Transplant and St John’s Ambulance.

Next year’s Camrose Vintage Working Day show will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Find out more at www.facebook.com/CamroseVintageWorkingDay