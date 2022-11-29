Fishguard’s Holy Name School is ahead of the curve when it comes to helping parents in the current cost of living crisis, with an idea that is sew, sew good.

Last September the school surveyed parents to find out if they would prefer to use sew on logos on a plain red sweatshirt rather than the more expensive branded school sweatshirts.

The response was overwhelmingly positive and soon got the support of the school’s governing body.

The savings made should be considerable. A branded sweatshirt costs upwards of £16, whereas a logo patch only costs £1 (with the first one being free) and a plain red sweatshirt as little as £6.

The new sew on logos were launched at an event last Thursday attended by staff, governers, parents and pupils.

As well as launching the logos, the pupils gave a presentation about some of the school’s achievements, refreshments were served by the friends of the school and the Class 5 choir entertained everyone.

The school will run workshops to help parents sew on the patches.

“We have talked a lot as staff about how we can support parents in the current climate and we are aware of the cost of uniform,” said headteacher Abigail Davies.

“We already have a second-hand uniform store but wanted to do a little bit more.”

In September education minister Jeremy Miles said that the government was aware that the cost-of-living crisis meant school uniforms and other items could be a financial burden, particularly for lower income and large families.

“We know that school logos, for example, continue to be a burden for many families,” said Mr Miles.

“I have therefore asked my officials to explore options in respect of logos on school uniforms.

“Options will include whether schools should either have no logo at all, or use ‘iron on logos’ to be made available free of charge.

“This would give families the option to purchase uniform at cheaper costs from a retailer of their choice.”

Siobhan Squelch, who led on the logo initiative at Holy Name, said: “We're really excited as not only will it be cheaper for our parents, but it's also a much more sustainable option.

“It's only a small thing, but it could make a difference.”

