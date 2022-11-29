A 19-year-old man has appeared before magistrates charged with making over 1,000 indecent images of a child at an undisclosed property in Ceredigion.

Morgan Owen is accused of making 72 Category A images of the child, which is the most serious category in the Protection of Children Act, 1978.

He is further charged with making 589 category B images of a child, 601 category C images of a child and of possessing 54 prohibited images of a child.

Owen faces a fifth charge of possessing two extreme pornographic moving images involving an animal.

All offences are alleged to have been committed between October 24, 2020 and December 18, 2021.

This morning (Tuesday), Crown Proseuctor Kelly Rivers informed magistrates that a search carried out at the defendant's address revealed a phone that was found to contain the indecent images.

She also informed magistrates that as a result of what she described as 'the complexity of forensice reports', she considered the case was more suitable for the Crown Court.

Owen, who currently resides at a property in Rycroft Avenue, Salford, was legally represented by Mr David Griffiths.

No pleas were entered by him on any of the five offences.

After considering the Prosecution's evidence, magistrates declined jurisdiction and the matter was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

The case will commence on January 3 and Owen was released on unconditional bail.