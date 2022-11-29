Santa Claus came to the twin towns of Fishguard and Goodwick last weekend as the towns’ Christmas lights were turned on amongst carols, mulled wine, late night shopping and a Christmas market.

Excitement as Goodwick's Christmas lights are switched on. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Light Night started off in Goodwick on Friday where pupils from Ysgol Wdig performed heart- warming Christmas carols, the Glendower provided warm mulled wine and Goodwick Brass band played as the countdown to the light switch on took place.

Ysgol Wdig carol singing on Goodwick Square (Image: Western Telegraph)

This was followed by a visit from Father Christmas in his sleigh at Parrog and a Christmas market at the town’s Ocean Lab.

The festivities continued in Fishguard the following evening.

Despite the rain and wind there was still a good turn out of families and friends who enjoyed a music from Goodwick Community Band and Cor Ysgol Glannau Gwaun; nativity trail in St Mary’s Church and a community Christmas Fair in the town hall.

A youngster meets Santa at Goodwick Light Night. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Santa’s sleigh was blown off course by the weather, but Mr and Mrs Claus took shelter in the town hall where they were visited by excited local children.

This was the first Light Night since 2019 due to the Covid restrictions.

Mr and Mrs Claus met children in Fishguard (Image: Western Telegraph)

“Thank you to everyone who came to the two Light Nights to my fellow councillors for all their help and support,” said Fishguard Mayor, Sharon McCarney.

“Special thanks to the boys from Centergrate who put up the lights in very challenging conditions on Thursday.

Fishguard's tree twinkles in the drizzle. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“In Goodwick thank you to Goodwick Brass Band, Ysgol Wdig, the Roundtable for Santa and his sleigh, the Cafe at Ocean Lab, the stall holders and Sea Trust.

In Fishguard she thanked PCC for the use of the market hall, the library, the Brass Band and Cor Ysgol Glannau Gwaun, the Lions for organising the charity fair and all the charities who had stalls’ Santa and Mrs Claus and Mark the caretaker.

PCSO Carwyn announces the Christmas card winners. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“But the biggest thanks go to our residents for supporting the two events after the enforced two-year Covid break,” said the mayor.

