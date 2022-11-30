A ST Dogmaels man has been remanded in custody until a crown court trial next month on a number of assault charges.

Sean O’Neil, 26, of Teifi Terrace, St Dogmaels, appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on November 24 where he admitted one charge and entered no pleas on three others.

O’Neil admitted a charge of assault by beating whereby he admits that between October 1 and November 5 of this year, he assaulted his victim by beating in Aberporth.

He denies a charge of harassment without violence for the period between November 1 and 23 this year when he is accused of harassing the above victim.

O’Neil also denies intimidating a witness. He is accused of sending online messages between November 1 and 23 to the victim which intimidated and were intended to intimidate the victim to cause the course of justice to be obstructed, perverted or interfered with.

He also denies stalking involving serious alarm or distress which he is accused of doing to the victim between November 1 and 23 which had a substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities when he knew or ought to have known that his course of conduct would cause alarm or distress on each occasion.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear for trial at Swansea Crown Court on December 22.