The funeral details have been confirmed of Hawkind legend Nik Turner who died on November 10 at the age of 82.

His body will be returned to the place where he spent many happy years, namely SA34 ODT, which is in the electoral ward of Trelech. His family and friends are being asked to gather at 11am.

Nik Turner’s final resting ceremony will take place at 1pm while from 3pm until late, musicians and friends will join together for a celebration of his life and times.

People are being asked to ‘bring joy and stories to celebrate the ongoing journey of Nik Turner, The Mighty Thunder Rider, to the other world’.

Nicholas Robert Turner was born on August 26, 1940 and will be best remembered as a member of the space rock pioneers band, Hawkwind.

Turner played saxophone and flute, as well as being a vocalist and composer. While with Hawkwind, Turner was known for his experimental free jazz stylisations and outrageous stage presence, often donning full makeup and Ancient Egypt-inspired costumes.

People are being asked to ‘dress to impress’ for his funeral celebration, and to car share if that’s possible. There are no bus links within walking distance of the ceremony, however taxis are available.

