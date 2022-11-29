PEMBROKESHIRE's supermarkets are being accused refusing to lower their forecourt prices to reflect far lower wholesale costs.

RAC Fuel Watch data shows that supermarkets are currently enjoying margins of around 15p a litre on both petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile hard-pressed drivers are still having to fork out for petrol at over 160p a ltre for unleaded petrol and over 185p for diesel in some supermarkets in the county.

If the supermarkets were to be taking a lower average margin of 10p a litre on both fuels, they would be selling petrol for 152p and diesel for 173p.

Some of the selected supermarket prices of petrol in Pembrokeshire, according to PetrolPrices are:

Morrisons Haverfordwest – 162.9p for unleaded/185.9p for diesel

Tesco Haverfordwest – 160.9p for unleaded/185.9p for diesel

Asda Pembroke Dock – 155.7p for unleaded/182.7p for diesel.

Last weekend, the Western Telegraph reported that petrol can be bought at less that 150p a litre for diesel at some forecourts in Pembrokeshire, including:

Cross Roads Garage – 148.9p for unleaded/169.9p for diesel

Victoria Filling Station – 148.7p for unleaded.177.7p for diesel

The price of delivered wholesale unleaded hit 130p a litre in mid-October while diesel rose to nearly 158p, however since then prices have reduced significantly – petrol has dropped by 13p to 117p and diesel by 22p to 136p.

Yet the biggest retailers haven’t been reducing their forecourt prices to the same extent.

The average price of diesel bought at a supermarket has only fallen 3p a litre from 187.54p on Halloween to 184.41p while petrol has only gone down 4.4p from 165.36p to 160.96p.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “With many people struggling to put fuel in their cars it’s very sad to see the biggest fuel retailers taking advantage of their customers by charging far higher prices than they should be.

"This is unfortunately a perfect example of prices falling like a feather, the opposite of them rocketing up as soon as the wholesale price rises significantly.

“The supermarkets dominate UK fuel retailing, primarily because they have traditionally sold petrol and diesel at lower prices due to the large volumes they sell, but sadly there is now a remarkable lack of competition among the four main players which means prices are far higher than they should be.

"If one of the supermarkets were to lead a round of price cuts, the others would follow suit which, in turn, would bring the average price of fuel down for the benefit of drivers everywhere.

"As it stands, there are smaller, independent forecourts offering more competitive prices than supermarkets so drivers should shop around.

“Asda has traditionally been the most aggressive supermarket on fuel prices, but while it’s still the cheapest of the big four, it seems far less keen to lower prices in a falling wholesale market than it has been in the past.

“We urge the supermarkets to do the right thing by their customers and cut prices by at least 5p a litre immediately.

"But, if events of this time last year are anything to go by drivers might be in for some pre-Christmas disappointment because despite similar margins in 2021 the supermarkets failed to cut their prices significantly.

"The big difference this year, of course, is that petrol is on average 16p a litre more expensive (147.27p on 18 November 2021) and diesel is an unbelievable 37p dearer (150.66p on 18 November 2021).”