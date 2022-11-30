A MAN has been fined for driving a car without registration plates.

Rauiridh Anson Barnett, 25, of Nant y Ffynnon, Letterston, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving without licence plates by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 24.

He was caught on May 5 driving a Mazda Mx-5 on Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, with no registration plate on the back of the vehicle.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £44 surcharge and £90 costs.

He was also caught on the same date with no registration plate fixed to the front of the car as it was instead displayed on the offside of the front dashboard inside the vehicle.

He was fined another £220 for this offence.

