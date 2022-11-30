Anyone currently masterminding a property-renovation project will know just how hard and demoralising an experience it can be.

Just when you think you’re making progress, you encounter another setback that knocks your completion date yet another three months into the distant, cash-consuming future.

But now, thanks to Channel 4’s hit prime-time home renovation series ‘Worst House on the Street’, local home renovators could find themselves the stars of the screen.

“We’re currently casting for a second series of the hugely popular programme and are looking for people from all over Wales to take part,” said producer Georgia Miles.

“Throughout each episode, we’ll be following the renovation journey of families, couples or friends and giving those who agree to take part in our programme access to some expert help, as well as the chance to maximise their renovation project and the value of the home that they’re in the process of fixing up.”

‘Worst House on the Street’ is presented by brother and sister duo Stuart and Scarlette Douglas, who make a refreshing change from the holy trinity of tv property shows which our tv screens have encountered over the last decade - namely McCloud, Allsopp and Spencer.

At this stage in the process, the ‘Worst House on the Street’ team are looking for participants who have either just purchased their home or are close to purchasing, and who are ready to begin their renovation process.

The renovation must be completed within the filming timeframe which is January 2023 to May 2023.

Anyone who wishes to apply can either email the programme at http://propertyrenovation@southshore.uk or apply via the online application, which is https://b1.etribez.com/ag/southshore/propertyrenovations2/welcome.html

