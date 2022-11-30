TWO Pembrokeshire men were fined for not providing police with information.

Kevin David Bunston, 72, of Winch Crescent, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 24.

He committed the offence on May 19 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.

MORE NEWS:

Karl William Raymond Butler, 34, of The Clicketts, Tenby, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 24.

He committed the offence on August 3 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.