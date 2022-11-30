Major new land management works have begun at Pembroke Port, heralding the next important phase in the £60 million Pembroke Dock marine project.

Contractors, the Walters Group, have mobilised on site, tasked with creating 17,000 sqm of laydown space by the end of 2024.

The new laydown space complements construction work being delivered by BAM Nuttall to create a new supersize slipway and new workboat pontoons, as well as onsite office facilities being constructed by R&M Williams.

These new facilities and spaces are a key part in expanding Pembrokeshire’s proposition for the floating offshore wind and marine energy industries.

During the lifespan of the works, the Walters Group aims to create three full time jobs, including an engineering apprenticeship, five work placements and one graduate placement, and will also be engaging with local schools to educate and inspire pupils about careers within the construction industry.

Jason Hester, Senior Project Manager at the Port of Milford Haven, said “It’s fantastic that Pembroke Dock Marine is making such significant leaps forward.

“Creating 17,000 sqm of laydown space means we’ll soon be able to handle much larger devices and vessels.

“Pembroke Dock Marine is a unique and significant opportunity for the region to play a key role in reaching Net Zero targets.”

Part of the £1.3 billion Swansea Bay City Deal, Pembroke Dock Marine will create a world-class centre for marine engineering and is set to generate around 1,800 highly skilled, year round jobs, as well as generating extensive opportunities for the local supply chain.

Councillor Paul Miller, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change, said: “This announcement to develop capacity at Pembroke Port is further evidence of the building momentum behind the rapidly developing green energy industry in Pembrokeshire.

“It's vital to ensure we position Pembrokeshire and the South West Wales region at the heart of Wales’ renewable energy push and we will continue to invest to that end.”

Pembroke Dock Marine is funded by the UK Government and Welsh Government through the Swansea Bay City Deal, and through the public and private sectors. It is also part funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

