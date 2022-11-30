With only a few weeks left until Christmas, organisers of the Saundersfoot New Year’s Day Swim have unveiled their ideal stocking fillers.

The popular NYDS rugby shirt, Oddballs bobble hat and towel have been collectors items over the years and organisers hope the 2023 range will prove equally successful.

Martyn Williams, chairman of NYDS, said: “The NYDS merchandise is an integral part of the swim. Not only does it generate money for the charitable and worthwhile causes, it also allows locals and non-locals to fly the NYDS flag anywhere in the world".

Crowds in their thousands turn out to cheer on the swimmers. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The NYDS merchandise is currently on sale at Elements of Pembrokeshire, The Strand, Saundersfoot.

Further information can be found on saundersfootnyds.co.uk or @CharlieShivers on Twitter and Instagram.

