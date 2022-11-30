ENVIRONMENTAL watchdogs say they are taking action to address the impact of storm discharges on water quality, after a shock report identified serious pollution at Poppit Sands.

The north Pembrokeshire beach’s prized Blue Flag status is feared to be at risk after analysis of official Environment Agency figures by the Liberal Democrats showed sewage had been discharged 79 times for a total of 1,519 hours.

Natural Resources Wales have now pledged to spearhead a clampdown on water companies to ensure storm overflows are controlled and say enforcement action may result.

NRW are tackling the issue through the Wales Better River Quality Taskforce, consisting of a number of agencies including Welsh Government and Dŵr Cymru.

“Collaboratively, the Taskforce has published a series of action plans to gather greater evidence on the impact of storm overflows on our rivers and the sea to reduce the impacts they cause, to improve regulation and to educate the public on sewer misuse,” said a spokesperson.

“Water companies have a responsibility to the environment, as well as their customers, and they must take this issue seriously.

“We will continue to challenge the water companies to make sure storm overflows are properly controlled.

“We will investigate any cases of non-compliance and, where appropriate, take the required enforcement action.”

The EA’s findings were described as ‘extremely worrying’ by Johann Durand, the international Blue Flag director at the Foundation for Environmental Education.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy safe and healthy waters,” he said.

“The renewal of the Blue Flag award is not automatic.

“If sites do not comply with the bathing water criteria, this can have an impact on the receipt of the Blue Flag.”