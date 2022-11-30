ANYONE interested in becoming a firefighter is able to take part in a taster session next week.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is running the event at Earlswood Training Centre on December 7 between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

The three-hour session will give interested people the opportunity to find out more about the roles within the fire service, entry requirements and the wider role the fire service plays in the community.

Attendees will learn about the role of a modern day firefighter, the various aspects of the recruitment process, the importance of fitness and maintaining fitness, the various types of equipment and PPE and career pathways and role maps.

There will also be a chance to try on firefighting kit and equipment.

Anyone who is considering becoming a firefighter and wants to attend the session at Earlswood Training Centre in Skewen on Wednesday, December 7 must book in advance by visiting www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/join-us/positive-action/earlswood-taster-day-registration-07122022