Pembrokeshire’s rail travellers have been forced to endure weekends of chaos, according to Senedd Member for Carmarthenshire West and South Pembrokeshire Sam Kurtz, as a result of what he has described as an ‘exhausted and directionless’ transport directive.

His comments were made after several consecutive match-day rugby international weekends resulted in rail difficulties.

“Anyone trying to travel out of Cardiff by train on a matchday has been hit with chaos, misery, and delay,” he said. “And this includes constituents who are travelling back to West Wales.

“The Welsh Government’s announcement of replenishing stock is an admission that existing carriage infrastructure is not up to standard, and I would question as to why, given that this isn’t a new problem, this hasn’t been done sooner.”

Addressing the Senedd earlier this week, Mr Kurtz said that his constituents had branded the Welsh Government’s governance of Transport for Wales as ‘exhausted’, ‘out of ideas’ and ‘directionless’, which spurred the local Senedd Member to ask for greater investment in West Wales’s rail services.

In response, Lee Waters MS, the Welsh Government’s Transport Minister accepted that there were rail difficulties following last weekend’s autumn international rugby match between Wales and Georgia and that this was due to the ‘reliability of some of the rolling stock'.

The Minister later announced that there are ‘active plans’ to replenish the stock in the coming months, which should make a significant difference to the reliability of local train services.

Following the Senedd discussion, Mr Kurtz said that broken down stock and reduced services are a regular occurrence in West Wales.

“This is why the work of South Pembrokeshire Rail Action Group and other similar organisations is so vital to obtaining quality rail services for our communities,” he said.

“No matter where you live, be that at the end of the line in rural West Wales or in the city, everyone should have equal and comparable access to quality services.”

MORE NEWS