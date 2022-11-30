DYFED-Powys Police officers are urging people to not drink and drive this festive season – or at any time.

The force issued the message as the Wales-wide Christmas Drink and Drug Driving Campaign is launched early due to the World Cup. It began on November 21 and will run until January 1.

The four police forces in Wales – Dyfed-Powys Police, Gwent Police, North Wales Police and South Wales Police will be aiming to catch people who risk not only their own lives but the lives of others by getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

Stuart Bell, superintendent for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “As the festive season gets underway, we are reminding drivers of the dangers and consequences of getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs.

“Officers from the roads policing units, safer neighbourhood teams and the special constabulary will be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week and anyone who is considering driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs should know that we will be out and about waiting for them.

South Wales Police’s ACC Mark Travis said: “Following a difficult couple of years people will rightly be looking to enjoy themselves this Christmas. The police are keen that everyone has a safe and enjoyable World Cup, Christmas and New Year.

“We are reminding members of the public that getting behind the wheel while under the influence can have dire consequences.

“We’re not just talking about losing a licence, which often results in the loss of employment, driving under the influence leads to far too many serious and fatal collisions. This can result in prison and consequences for many families.

“Don’t be the person responsible for destroying a family this Christmas. Our staff will be on the roads looking for drink drivers. Anyone caught can expect to be in court within seven days of their arrest.”

He added: “Our message is simple; if you are out and know you will be drinking, make sure you have plans for getting home safely without driving.

“If you do have to drive, our advice is to avoid alcohol completely. The only safe limit is none.”

The force also issues the reminder that the drink-drive limit is two units, not two drinks.

Last year, the campaign ran from December 1, 2021, to January 1, 2022, and saw 299 arrests for drink driving and 202 for drug driving. 99 of those arrests – 85 for drink driving and 14 for drug driving – came after crashes. Of the overall arrests, 66 of the drink driving and 33 of the drug driving arrests were made by Dyfed-Powys Police.

Anyone who has any concerns about someone they believe is driving under the influence should contact their local force on 101, or 999 if they are causing imminent danger. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.