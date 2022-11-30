A CHRISTMAS concert will be held to support a vital first aid charity.

St John Ambulance Cymru will be holding the annual Pembrokeshire Christmas Carol Concert next week in Haverfordwest.

There will be a performance from the Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir and soloist Elin Webber who is also a volunteer for St John Ambulance Cymru.

James Cordell, county support manager for Dyfed County, said: “Thank you to FBM Estate and Letting Agents for kindly sponsoring the event, as well as local organisations and businesses for their ongoing support and generous donations.

“Be sure to stick around after the concert for seasonal refreshments and mince pies!

“Come and join us for a night of Christmas festivities, perfect for all the family.”

St John Ambulance Cymru’s Pembrokeshire Christmas Carol Concert will take place on Sunday, December 11 at 7.30pm and will be held at St David’s Church, Prendergast, Haverfordwest.

Tickets cost £5 and the funds will go towards training people in vital first aid skills. Tickets can be bought at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/stjohnambulancecymrudyfedcounty/797436