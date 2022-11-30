TEIFI Valley Motor Club rally star Neil Williams and co-driver Anthony O’Sullivan can look back on 2022 as the year they completed their extraordinary Historic Irish Tarmac Rally Championship campaign in style - winning the Ulster Historic Rally by one minute and 23 seconds.

The Ford Escort Mk2 crew’s second Historic win was enough to seal both the Historic Drivers’ and Co-drivers’ titles.

“The Ulster was such a tough rally to end the season,” said Neil from Penybryn near Cardigan.

“It was the first time I had been over those demanding, technical stages. The Friday was also the first time in 27 years that I had rallied in darkness, but what a blast it was.

“Conditions were really difficult on the Saturday so we had to keep our concentration up and thankfully we made it to the finish to claim the championship.

“Such a great feeling and it was brilliant to share the title with Anthony.”

Williams and O’Sullivan led four title protagonists into the eight-round series’ final round.

Duncan Williams, Berian Richards, and Craig MacWilliam were all in contention for the drivers’ championship while Ashley Trimble and Guy MacWilliam still stood a chance of winning the co-drivers’ title.

Luke McCarthy and Brian Duggan, who were second in the standings unfortunately had to withdraw from the finale in the Ulster’s preceding week.

Ulster’s demanding stages took an early toll on the title contenders.

Trimble looked to have made the perfect start alongside David Armstrong in their Mk2 Escort. The local crew were within touching distance of Williams and O’Sullivan with one Friday night stage to go.

Unfortunately, Armstrong and Trimble’s rally ended on stage three which was run in darkness through Slieve Gullion.

The father-son partnership of Craig and Guy MacWilliam also had their championship hopes dampened when they stopped on Gullion’s first hairpin.

Richards finished Friday with third-place points, but with Neil Williams securing a maximum score of 17 points after day one, Duncan Williams was the only other driver who could snatch the title from him.

Neil and Anthony’s typically fast start ensured the West Cork co-driver would bring ITRC’s Historic Co-Driver’s crown to Clonakilty.

Heavy rain greeted the remaining crews on the Saturday. Duncan Williams and Guy Weaver set the fastest Historic time on Tyrone Ditches’ opener.

Their rallying rollercoaster took a tough blow on the road section to the next stage, however, when clutch failure left them stranded.

Neil Williams now held enough points to be crowned ITRC’s 2022 Historic Champion.

Williams and O’Sullivan cruised home to survive the remaining Ulster stages and win the Ulster Historic Rally, successfully completing a hat-trick of top achievements over the two-day event.

Neil would like to thank his sponsors Corbett Williams & Son, Cardigan Ennis Caravans, Cross Hands and Canllefaes Holiday Cottages, Penparc and Mark Jukes Containers.